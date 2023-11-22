School board holds special meeting Monday

Clinton County Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday afternoon, November 20, with all members present.

The just under half-hour meeting, which was held at 4 p.m., was deemed a special meeting due to it being held an hour earlier than the usual regular meeting time.

The board first recognized Clinton County schools first ever Bass Fishing team members and their coach, Lori Dalton.

Dalton noted that although the numbers of participants was low in the first season, they had competed in a tournament and hope to see the local sport grow.

There are four different age categories which make up Bass Fishing teams for competition and five students were on hand at Monday’s meeting.

Interim Superintendent Boyd Randolph, who was among the educators who first was involved in getting bass fishing as a sport in Kentucky, said the cost involved “was not lost,” and added he greatly appreciated the efforts of those, including parents and boat owners, who help make the sport possible.

Following the student recognition, Randolph gave the monthly superintendent’s report to the board and others present.

Randolph told the board the CCHS greenhouse construction/repair project is scheduled to begin next month and under other buildings and maintenance updates, gave details on the HVAC system repairs and LED lighting replacements at the Clinton College & Career Center, among others.

The interim superintendent also touched on curriculum training and noted a review of recent test data and the district’s needs would be reviewed by Instructional Supervisor Stacy Evans at a later meeting prior to the end of this year.

Finance Director Courtney Norris then gave her monthly report, noting the past month had been an average month and the district will be awaiting property tax collections as that process is now underway.

Director of Pupil Personnel Dr. Julie York then gave the attendance report through October. She noted the average ADA (Average Daily Attendance) was practically the same as a year ago at the same time and student enrollment thus far for the year is down by 30 students.

The board then took up the usual action item portion of the agenda, first approving the board meeting schedule for 2024 on a motion by Gary Norris.

The school board’s regular business meetings in 2024, unless otherwise noted, will be the third Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center.

On a recommendation by Superintendent Randolph, the board voted unanimously to establish four classified instructional aide positions at the ECC (Early Childhood Center), at a rate of $11.70 per hour.

It was also noted the aides could be assigned to other schools when or if necessary.

On motions by board member Ronald Albertson, they also approved second and final reading on two policy amendments, including one pertaining to District Issuance of Checks, and another pertaining to changes in criteria for absences and excuses, as had been recommended by DPP York at an earlier meeting.

The board also approved the 2024 Calendar Committee, which will put together the school calendar for the 2024-25 school year.

The committee will consist of the following members: Sheldon Harlan (principal); Julie York (DPP); Leslie Stockton (school board member); Brooke Cowan and Stephanie Witham (parents); Samantha Blackaby (elementary teacher), Lorie Musk (high school teacher); Tracie Brown and Leslie Groce (school district classified employees); Jeremy Ferguson and Colby Guffey (community members).

The board then approved the Child Nutrition Procurement Plan. That action came after Superintendent Randolph introduced Jessica Conner as the district’s Director of Nutrition Services (formerly known was Food Service Director), a position formerly held for several years by Paulette Brinley.

Conner explained that such a plan has to be in place each five year cycle, but when a new director or superintendent is named, updates, such as name changes or other adjustments, are required to meet state and federal guidelines.

The board, also on a motion by Norris, approved the monthly consent items which includes board minutes, subsequent disbursements, payment of bills, leave of absence, and PTA fund raisers.

Following the items voted on at the special called meeting, the session was adjourned on a motion by board member Jeremy Fryman.

The school board’s next work session is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, December 14, and its next regular monthly business meeting will be Monday, December 18. Both meetings begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 90 West and are open to the public.