The Clinton County Board of Education recognized the first-ever Clinton County High School Bass Fishing Team during its meeting Monday night.

Pictured above are the team members who were present at the ceremony, left to right: Brooklynn Pierce, Brycen Pierce, Cade Ipock, Dannon Dalton, and Chastin Poore. The team is coached by Lori Dalton. Not present for the ceremony or photograph were: Camden Mason, Elijah Oesterreicher, and Dalton Poore.