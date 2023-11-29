Improving the neighborhood . . .

Albany attorney David Choate has spent several weeks recently transforming the vacant lot adjacent to his Cumberland Street law practice and making a tremendous improvement in the appearance and usefulness of the area. The lot, vacant and unkempt for many years, except for occasional mowings, is now an attractive mini-park, complete with newly sodded grass, concrete benches and a center feature area that, for the time being, features a Christmas tree, decorated by Homer Riddle.

The NEWS commends Choate, shown above in the recently completed project, for his efforts to improve this corner of Albany for everyone to admire.