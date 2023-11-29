Improving the neighborhood . . .

Albany attorney David Choate has spent several weeks recently transforming the vacant lot adjacent to his Cumberland Street law practice and making a tremendous improvement in the appearance and usefulness of the area.  The lot, vacant and unkempt for many years, except for occasional mowings, is now an attractive mini-park, complete with newly sodded grass, concrete benches and a center feature area that, for the time being, features a Christmas tree, decorated by Homer Riddle.
The NEWS commends Choate, shown above in the recently completed project, for his efforts to improve this corner of Albany for everyone to admire.

Choate's Park