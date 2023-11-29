Local student organizes blood drive

On Monday, November 27, Wellness Center employee Kellie Brown, organized a blood drive held at the Wellness Center. The event saw 30 donors donate blood. Brown said she was pleased to do this for the community and is thankful for all those who donated their time and blood to her community project.

Brown will host another blood drive on Friday, December 29. She chose to do this project because of the national blood shortage in the United States.

Anyone who is interested in donating on December 29, can contact the Twin Lakes Family Wellness Center or Brown for more details.

Brown is the daughter of Chad and Tracie Brown of Albany. In the photo above, Robyn Warinner was one of several who donated blood for Brown’s blood drive on Monday.