Community Thanksgiving still providing meals after a decade

The “No Kid Hungry” project in conjunction with the Hark Foundation provided nearly 2,000 meals this Thanksgiving, working out of the gymnasium at Clear Fork Baptist Church.

According to Kiley Hoppe, founder of the Hark Foundation, more than 1,963 meals were served on Thanksgiving day.

“We also had several walk-ins that we weren’t able to record,” Hoppe said. “We are so grateful for all the support we receive from the community and our generous sponsors, and we know it is only because of that support that we are able to continue doing the Community Thanksgiving Meal year after year.”

It’s been 10 years this year since the project was started and announced at a district-wide pep rally on September 24, 2013.

Since the first year of serving 200 meals, the service has gained traction and has become the premier event for providing meals to those who need it.

Melissa Tallent started the “No Kid Hungry” project with her advanced placement class at Clinton County High School.

Thursday of last week, several production lines could be found at Clear Fork Baptist Church putting together boxes of food to send out to people in need. In the inset photo, Kyle Choate stood next to a table full of canned greenbeans, which were part of the Thanksgiving meal.