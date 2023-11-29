Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Brian Gross, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Sunday, November 19, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Gross was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Gross was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Anthony Shaw, 33, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, November 21, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Shaw was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Shaw was also served with a probation warrant out of Wayne County Circuit Court.

Shaw was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Frankie D. Davidson, 43, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Sunday, November 26, 2023, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jordan Tucker.

Davidson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (methamphetamine); no registration; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davidson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brian Gross

Anthony Shaw

Frankie D. Davidson