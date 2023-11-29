Christmas parade is this Friday

New holiday events include Christmas Tree Court, Albany Lights

With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, and with the Christmas holiday ahead, it’s time to gear up for this year’s Community Christmas program.

The festivities began on Wednesday night of this week, November 29, with the first Community Christmas Worship Service.

According to Christy Stearns, Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences Education, several churches in the area are going to participate, including Albany First Baptist, Highway Nazarene and Stony Point Baptist Church, along with the Community Choir.

“We will have lots of singing, reading of the Christmas story, and a pastoral message. The event will begin at 5:00 pm and will end with the lighting of the Community Christmas tree. Bring your chairs and come join us for a night of holiday worship. All of the Worship Service activities will take place near the courthouse,” Stearns said.

Finishing up the Community Christmas Worship Service will be the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and people can view the new event for this year, the Christmas Tree Court.

“The PTA is sponsoring this new event and there has been a good response from businesses and community groups. Around 35 trees will be on display in the Foothills Festival lot from November 29, to December 16. Sarah Browning, with the PTA, shared that they hope to see the event grow next year and encourages families to stop by and visit all the beautifully decorated trees. As a bonus, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Christmas Tree Court beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday night only,” Stearns said.

On Friday night, December 1, Albany Lights will take place on the square. The square will be full of vendors with items to sell. Several food booths will be set up as well.

“We are thankful that the Clinton County Community Foundation is sponsoring ‘Albany Lights’ where there will be shopping opportunities with local vendors, events for kids, and more. We want to encourage local shopping, community pride, and a sense of togetherness during the holiday season.,” Stearns said. “We are thankful that the Clinton County Fair Board is sponsoring our 2nd Annual Christmas Parade and hope to see even more entries and a bigger crowd this year. Last year was wonderful and we know the community enjoyed it, so we hope everyone will come out and support the parade again on Friday. We want the holiday events for our community to grow and expand each year.”

This year’s parade will have a line up at 4 p.m. with parade beginning at 6 p.m. from West View Shopping Center.

Also coming up will be the Christmas Village sponsored this year by the PTA, on Tuesday, December 5, from 5-7 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center.

“There will also be a limited number of vendors available at that event for parents to visit while the children are shopping for those special surprise holiday gifts for their families,” Stearns said.

Of course, the heart of every year’s Christmas event is the Operation Hometown Christmas program where families are able to receive food and presents for the holiday season.

“We have over 400 individuals for this year’s Operation Hometown Christmas program,” Stearns said. “We were fortunate to get about 125 of those sponsored before Thanksgiving, so we want to encourage individuals and groups who can help to reach out to us here at the Extension Office.”

Although most of the trees in the new Clinton County PTA sponsored Christmas Tree Court were barren Tuesday morning, they will be fully decorated by the businesses, groups and individual sponsors by Wednesday. Below, Cortney Reeves was busy Tuesday morning putting the finishing decorations on her Cortney’s Jewelry and Home sponsored tree.