Board of Education holds special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Education held a special called meeting last Tuesday, November 28, as well as a first brief joint meeting with the superintendent search committee.

Only three of five board members were able to attend the special meeting, but was enough to constitute a quorum to conduct business.

Following the board meeting, the search committee held its first meeting in closed session pursuant to KRS 68.810 (personnel) with KSBA Field Consultant Tim Eaton.

(A separate article on the search committee process can be found beginning on page 1.)

The board did take some action at the called session, including approval amending their policy on alcohol-free schools for certified and classified personnel on separate votes by board members Jeremy Fryman and Gary Norris, respectively.

The board also approved a policy amendment pertaining to student absences and excuses, an amendment to the November personnel report and approved an overnight trip for the boys’ varsity basketball team to Bowling Green later this season.

On a motion by Fryman, the board approved West Cabinets to install new cabinets in the culinary lab at Clinton County High School for the amount of $49,875.00.

Also under action items on the special meeting agenda, on a motion by Norris, they unanimously approved Southeast Banking Systems to install a new locking system at the school facilities in the amount of $76,750.00.

On the latter item, IT Director Justin Mercer explained the current system was 15 years old and logs cannot be viewed on the current system.

Mercer said they had been looking at the new system, which can identify each door in a facility. “It’s a fail safe system,” he said.

It was also noted that Southeast Banking already does business at locations here in Albany, including some banks and the local hospital and it was further noted proposals for a new, safer system had been let for bids.

After the board had completed their business items, a brief meeting was held with the members of the superintendent search committee.

Eaton told the board that the low number of overall applications may have been in part due to timing, with it being in the middle of a school year when a new superintendent is to be seated.

Board Chairperson Leslie Stockton then gave the committee their charge, or list of their duties and responsibilities, in searching for applicants to submit to the full board for consideration.

Stockton also thanked the committee for service and time they will be putting in to help find the right person to fill the vacancy.

The board chair noted a superintendent’s job did not just involve education, but it was like being a CEO of a business and is a very important position since the school system is the second largest employer in the county with around 320 total employees.

The special meeting of the school board was adjourned after approximately 25 minutes, with the search committee meeting with Eaton to begin the applicant review process.

Eaton had noted earlier in the meeting the committee would only meet one or two more times before submitting about three–or possibly four–finalists names, all of which are kept confidential since they pertain to personnel.