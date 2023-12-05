Everett Keith Spears, 91, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Leslie, Kentucky, the son of Dewey Spears and Pearl Branham Spears.

He was a self-employed farmer, oil driller, and a member of Waterview Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Aldon Spears, J.W. Spears, Margalene McMahan, Jewell Vandergriff, Ruth Humphrey, and an infant sister.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Lee Bass Spears; son, Robert Keith (Lori) Spears, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; sister, Barbara Melton of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kurtis Austin Spears, Rylea Beth Spears, Sean-Eric Spears, and a host of friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating. Burial followed in he Marrowbone Cemetery in Marrowbone, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.