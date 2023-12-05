Effie Alyne Hoots Johnson, 93, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Leonard F. and Minnie Groce Hoots. She was a member of Highland Chapel Global Methodist Church, anda business owner, having co-owned and operated Johnson’s Funiture Fair with her husband.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Johnson; her siblings, Allen Hoots, Crystell Daniel, Alma Lowery, Thelma Carter, Millie Ethel Hoots and Wesley Howard Hoots.

She is survived by her children, Wanda Cyphers-Carter of Burkesville, Kentucky, Roger (Karen) Johnson, of Lucas, Kentucky, Stevie (Debbie) Johnson of Burkesville, brother, L.F (Bonnie) Hoots of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Stephanie (Barry) Anderson, Stacey (Tony) Gilbert, Kevin (Leslie) Johnson, Nathan (Crystell) Johnson, Ashley (Daniel) Howard, John William (Loren) Huff; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a great-great-great grandchild, also survive.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Rev. Mark Benton and Cumberland County Judge/Executive Luke King officiating. Burial followed in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

