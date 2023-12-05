Kelly Bilbrey, 49, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of the late Kenneth and Brenda Bilbrey. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Bilbrey.

He is survived by a sister, April Bilbrey Collins; special aunts, Debbie and Anna Faye; three nephews, Bobby, Phillip, Elijah; and several cousins.

Services were held Saturday, December 2, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in Cave Springs Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.