Clinton County Character Awards reception follows CCMS Advanced English I class project

On Sunday, December 3rd, students in the Advanced English I class at CCMS hosted the 2023-2024 Clinton County Character Awards. The students chose someone in the community they saw as adding value to the community and who inspired them in various ways. The honorees ranged from farmers to lawyers to law enforcement to clergy to business people to artists–all individuals whose character traits the students wanted to emulate in their own lives.

In preparation for the ceremony, the students conducted interviews and wrote speeches detailing the reasons why each individual was so deserving of the honor. Students spoke of individuals being charitable, demonstrating kindness and compassion, working hard to achieve goals, inspiring them to be a better person, exhibiting strong Christian values, and a myriad of other reasons.

At the end of the ceremony, all the honorees expressed not only appreciation for being selected, but also pride in the work of the students. As one honoree stated while acknowledging the students, “…the future of Clinton County is strong.”

This project was designed for students to experience real-world application of the skills they are learning–primarily writing and public speaking. However, it also helped them develop an understanding of the importance of initiative, perseverance, and self-confidence.

The following is a list of the honorees, along with the student who selected them:

Janie Gibson–Allison Shepperd; Scarlett Latham–Tessa Moles; Sharon McFall–Addison Whittenburg; Ricky Craig–Autumn Carr; Stephanie Witham–Daya Bulubenchi; Norma Anderson–Jenessa Young; Mike Matthews–Colton Wilson; Mike Davis–Bella Young; David Stearns–Makinna Stockton; Michael Rains–John Dylan Cooksey; Jake-Staton–William Guffey; Steve Lawson–Drake Thrasher; Neli Conner–Lee Tallent; and Ricky Marcum–Noah Claborn.