CCMS 6th Grade Academic Team scores well in Showcase

The Clinton County Middle School 6th Grade Academic Team students competed in the 6th Grade Showcase Saturday at Green County Middle School. The 6th Grade Showcase is an academic event designed to provide a competitive opportunity for Kentucky’s sixth graders. The team placed 2nd in Quick Recall. Quick Recall members are – Emma Shelton, Brylin Stearns, Eva Brewington, Shayne Swaim, Owen Staton, Layne Shelton, Isabella Oesterreicher, and Kayden Glidewell. The following students placed in written assessment: Brylin Stearns – 2nd Place Science, Layne Shelton – 6th Place Science, Owen Staton – 5th Place Social Studies, Shaylee Albertson – 5th Place Language Arts, Eva Brewington – 4th Place Arts and Humanities and 5th Place Composition, Emma Shelton – 2nd Place Arts and Humanities, Aleeah Shelley – 4th Place Composition. Congratulations Team! The team is coached by Rebecca Shelton Crabtree.