Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Roundball off to a fast start

Our Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs are off and running in this second week of KHSAA roundball action, and after a couple of games against non-district opponents to kick the season off, they jumped directly into the 16th District fire pit this week, and the most important games keep coming one after the other.

The Lady Dawgs got their season off and running with a couple of losses, one away and one at home last week, traveling to Marion County for the season opener where they went down 60-47, followed by a home loss last Saturday night to the Owls of Smith County, Tennessee, 59-43.

The Lady Dawgs played host to district foe Monroe County on Tuesday night of this week (too late for this week’s coverage).

The Lady Dawgs have some learning to do, but from early indications, they have a lot of the key components to certainly pick up some wins as the season progresses.

Most importantly, they hustle on both ends of the floor, and they are playing some very unselfish basketball, despite the disheartening start on the season.

With both of those positive attributes in place, and provided they continue with that attitude, the wins will come.

The Bulldogs got things off and running with a three-game home stand and prior to Tuesday night’s contest against district foe Monroe County (too late for this week’s coverage), they jumped out to a 2-0 start.

If a fast-paced style of high school basketball makes you smile, then there is plenty to smile about with this team that plays an up and down game of basketball with plenty of passing and basket charging.

The race for the 16th District crown continues to come at both teams in fast order, with double-header action coming up in the next week, double header games on December 12 when we host neighboring Cumberland County, followed by a Friday, December 15 trip across Wolf Creek Dam to take on Russell County.

And just like that, before the Christmas break, half of the 16th District games are behind us.

Seemed like the start of the new season would never get here, then before you know it, we’re talking about second match-ups with 16th District opponents already.

New rule isn’t so bad

I’m not one for change for the most part (case in point, I drive a 24 year-old truck), and before we had any games in the books, I had scoffed at the new rule regarding sending players to the free throw line that has been implemented this year.

Now, after watching a handful of games, I’m kinda liking it.

Fans who have watched games are getting familiar with the new rule that puts a two-shot bonus in effect as soon as a team reaches the five personal foul mark, then at the end of each quarter, the count starts anew, rather than continue into the second and fourth quarters, respectively.

In addition, fans will notice that no longer is there a one and one free throw for common fouls.

The new rule is the result of some study on a national basis that determined the bulk of injuries among high school basketball players was coming during rebounding situations, thus the elimination of the one and one altogether, which eliminates at least some of the rebounding bumping during games.

I’m not sure exactly why, but after going through a couple of games with the new rule in place – like I said earlier – I think I like it..

Kentucky loses another legend

Word came Monday morning that the Kentucky high school basketball world had lost a coaching legend.

Former Scott County boys’ head coach Billy Hicks died suddenly Sunday night at his home.

The Kentucky Hall of Fame coach was the winningest boys’ high school basketball coach in Kentucky history with 1,013 wins in his 39 years as a head coach.

With 13 regional championship titles during his 25 years with the Cardinals, he led Scott County to two KHSAA Sweet 16 titles.

I only met Hicks once, and then very briefly, in 2019 when we were both included in a group being honored by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches during the Sweet 16.

While he was most often yelling, foot stomping and constantly on the move while working the sidelines during games, I remember thinking when we were introduced how calm and gracious the man was off the court.

Credited with having won more KHSAA Sweet 16 games than any other coach, Hicks was 71 years old.