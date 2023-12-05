Dawgs open season 2-0

The Clinton County Bulldogs are off to a good start to the new season with a 2-0 mark on the year against the Cumberland Christian Hawks and the Smith County (TN) Owls.

Clinton County 63

Smith County 50

The Bulldogs picked up win number two on the year in front of a home crowd at The Castle Saturday night.

Smith County, Tennesee, came into town for the home opener and Clinton County controlled the game right out of the gate.

The Dawgs jumped out to a quick 10-6 lead with four minutes to play in the period. Both teams were back and forth, with Clinton County’s biggest lead of the period coming at 17-9, with 1:16 remaining.

Smith County then started chipping away at the Dawgs’ lead and cut the lead to three points at the end of the first eight minutes, 17-14.

The second quarter was much the same for both teams on both sides of the floor during the very physical contest.

It was Cohen Davis and Nick Poore leading the way for the Bulldogs in the second quarter with 10 points and five points respectively. Steele Burchett scored a field goal to round out the scoring in the first half. Clinton County led the game at the half, 34-25.

After the break, Clinton County came out and scored a quick basket, but Smith County answered with a 6-0 run to cut the Dawgs’ lead to five, 36-31.

Davis then nailed a three pointer in the corner, which started a wave of points for a 10-0 run, 46-31, with less than two minutes remaining in the period.

Clinton County led at the end of three, 48-35.

The fourth quarter was much the same for the Bulldogs as Clinton County tied the Owls in the period at 15-15.

Clinton County finished the game with a 63-50 win over the Owls.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Davis 24

Poore 14

Burchett 13

Young 9

Irwin 3

Clinton County 69

Cumberland Christian 32

Clinton County’s first game of the season came last Thursday night at The Castle as the Dawgs hosted first year team Cumberland Christian.

The Dawgs started the game rolling and quickly took a staggering lead by the end of the period, 25-4.

It was much of the same during the second quarter, but Cumberland Christian managed to put up 17 points in the second quarter alone, while the Dawgs posted 22 during the eight minutes.

At the end of the half, Clinton County was in complete control, 47-21.

The second half saw much of the same for the Bulldogs as Clinton County’s defense held the Hawks to only 11 points for the second half.

On offense, Clinton County put up 17 and 11 points in the third and fourth quarters respectively, as the Dawgs grabbed its first win of the season, 69-32.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 18

Mason 13

C. Davis 13

Poore 12

Irwin 11

D. Davis 2

Clinton County hosted Monroe County on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) and will be on the road Friday night against Metcalfe County. Friday night’s game is set to tip immediately following the Lady Dawgs’ game.

Drew Davis put up a shot in the lane during the first half of Saturday night’s game against Smith County, Tennessee. Clinton County won the game, 63-50.