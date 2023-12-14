Helen Pittman Corder, 74, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was born in Monticello, Kentucky, the daughter of Marcus and Lula Gregory Pittman. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Old Sandusky Church,

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Regial Edward Corder of Monticello; step-daughter, Sherrie Fortner of Monticello; step-son, Tracy Corder of Monticello, step-daughters, Lisa Foster of Monticello, Melinda Corder of Monticello, and April Corder of Covington, Kentucky; brother, Marcus “Jr.” Pittman of Monticello.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. E.S.T. in The Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home

Burial will follow in the Corder Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. Thursday until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online Condolences at news-monticello.com