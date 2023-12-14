Rebecca Pace Keen Gray, 80, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at the TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky.

She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the daughter of Maurice “Doc” Sr. and Patty Nell Pace Keen. She was a member of the Burkesville Baptist Church and worked as an office manager for Tri County Electric Membership Corporation.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Little “Doc” Keen, Pace Keen, Patty Pace Keen ”Teencie” Cash; grandson, Taylor Gray, and special loved one, Stella Duvall.

She is survived by her husband, Sam Dudley Gray; children, Joey Gray of Burkesville, Kentucky, Eric (Shari) Gray of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Donna (Keith) Laha of Louisville, Kentucky, John David (Beth) Gray of Forrest Cottage, Kentucky, Sandra (Michael) Endris of New Albany, Indiana, Laura (Randy) Abernathy of Glasgow, Kentucky; sister, Mary (Jack) Grant of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Tenisha (George), Joseph, Daniel (Rachel), Emilee, Jacob, Sam (Ashley), Kalena (Anthony), Jon Harley (Kayte), Christopher, Elizabeth (Matthew), Bradley, Josh, Cassie (Trevor), Tanner (Tessa), and 20 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky ,with Bro. Terry Shelley officiating.

Burial followed in the Grider Memorial Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the Hadley Gray Foundation, care of Citizens Bank of Cumberland County, Burkesville, Kentucky, 42717, or the Grider Memorial Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 629, Burkesville, Kentucky, 42717.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.