Norene Braswell Smith, 81, of Duvall Valley Road in Clinton County, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 4, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Bliss and Dora Guinn Braswell.

She was a member of the Beech Bottom Baptist Church, a factory worker and a campground caretaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everet Smith; her brothers, J.E. Braswell, Billy Braswell, Bobby Braswell; and sister, “Dot” Marcum.

She is survived by her children, Freddy (Lisa) Smith, Patricia (Mark) Russell both of Albany; siblings, Lanny (Sue) Braswell, Jewell Jones (Gayle Nevels) of Albany; sisters-in-law, Faye Lee of Albany, Mary Smith of Monticello; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Smith, Jimmy (Charlotte) Smith, Bobby Guinn, all of Albany; grandchildren, Marcus (Teresa) Russell, Crystal (Joe) Jones, Richie Reid; great-grandchildren; Lyndee Jones, Riley Russell, Lydia Jones, and River Russell.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. CST, in the chapel of the Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. JamiiMcCutchen and Bro. Tony Bolin officiating.

Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.