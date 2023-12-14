Bonnie McFall, 69, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Chester and Edna Brown, and was also preceded in death by her husband, George Vance McFall.

She is survived by a daughter, Holly (Bobby) Cross; a son, Chris (Stacy) McFall; a brother, Bill (Deb) Brown; six grandchildren, Tiler (Olivia) Cross, Trevor Cross, Caleb McFall, Tanner Cross, Adam McFall, and Tessa Cross; one great-grandchild, Naya Cross

Services were held Friday, December 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jared Witham officiating. Burial followed in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.