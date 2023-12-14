LeeAnn Smith, 45, of Albany, passed away Friday, December 8, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late Elmer Dee and Minnie Sue Smith, and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy D. Smith and Jeff Smith.

She is survived by her children, Kaitlin York and Calub York; two sisters: Faye Moore; Diane Wright; three brothers: Benny Earl Smith, Robert Smith, and Steve Smith; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Sister Sandra Pace officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.