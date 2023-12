Barbara Sue Stephens, 65, of Pall Mall, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Bailey; brother, Bobby Scroggins; nieces, Kassandra and Rachael; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her: father, Sherman Junior Scroggins; mother, Mary Alice (Crabtree) Scroggins Crouch; brother, Jerry Scroggins.

Memorial services wereheld on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown., Tennessee.

