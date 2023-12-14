Frank Jackson Craft, 91, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Fayette and Bertha Victoria Thrasher Craft.

He was a local farmer in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cassie Lee Johnson Craft; his siblings, Goethal Craft, Roy Craft, Bertha Golda Nation, Imogene Charles, and Martha Bell Craft; and son-in-law, Ronnie Watkins.

He is survived by his children, Joan Craft (Leslie) Radford, of Radcliff, Kentucky, Ricky (Judy Scott) Craft, of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Lora Craft Watkins of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Christopher (Aimee) Radford, Loretta (James) Gilbert, Jon Radford, Belinda Watkins, Kim (Richie) Dahlman, Ricky Allen (Brittney) Craft, and Megan Watkins; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren also survive.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Nickie Richards officiating. The burial followed in the Rose of Sharon Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

