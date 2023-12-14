Justin Lee Starns, 34, Albany Kentucky, passed away, Thursday, November 30, 2023 in Albany, Kentucky.

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the son of Rodney and Carol Butler Starns.

He was employed as a load driver for Cowboy Charcoal.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Howard and Wanda Butler; paternal grandfather, Floyd Starns, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his father and mother, Rodney and Carol Starns; fiancée, April Riddle; step-son, Dawson Waid; grandmother, Ora Lee Starns; siblings, Ashley (Chris) Branham, Tisha (Jacob) Stearns, all of Albany, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Brooke Branham, Remington Starns, Troy Stearns, Zaylee Branham, Nevina and Pheonix Shelton; a host of aunts uncles, and other family and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday December 6, 2023, at 11:00 am. CST, in the chapel of the Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Summers and Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in the Story Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.