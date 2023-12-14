David Cross Law welcomes Erica Fields

The law firm of David M. Cross is announcing the addition of a new Associate Attorney with the practice.

Erica Fields has recently joined the practice in the offices that are located at 200 East Cumberland Street in Albany.

Erica was born and raised in Somerset, Kentucky, and attended the University of Louisville.

She was the first in her family to graduate from college, and earned her law degree from Indiana University School of Law.

Prior to joining the David Cross practice, she was a public defender in Monticello.

“I chose the legal profession because it is at heart a helping profession and I enjoy being of service to others,” Fields told the Clinton County News this week, adding “my favorite area of law is criminal law.”

In her free time, she enjoys road trips and spending time with her two cats.