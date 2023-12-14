Chamber of Commerce donates to local holiday programs

The Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce recently made donations to two local holiday programs, Christmas at Home and Operation Hometown Christmas, giving $633.75 to each.

The funds were raised during the benefit auction held at the conclusion of the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet.

Below, Chamber Executive Director Bailey Mullins Savage is shown presenting the check to Christy Stearns with the Clinton County Extension Office for the Operation Hometown Christmas program, and below, Savage is shown presenting the Christmas at Home check to Albany Mayor Steve Lawson.