Newell “Fred” Lowhorn, 88, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Newell Tom and Mary Lowhorn, and the husband of the late Mary Letha Lowhorn.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Waymon Lowhorn, Lanis Lowhorn, Truman Lowhorn, Ed Lowhorn, Keen Lowhorn, Paul Lowhorn, Minnie Lowhorn, Juanita Arthur, and Geneva Martin; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Gertie Groce.

He is survived by two daughters: Linda (Dale) Speck of Albany and Rita (Joe) Danaher of Palm Coast, Florida.; one son, Jerry (Frances) Lowhorn of Albany; six grandchildren, Josh Lowhorn, Bennett (April) Speck, Leslie Brown of Stanford, Barrett (Sonya) Speck, Kyle Danaher of Lexington, Makensie (Tim) Gammell of St. Augustine, Florida; nine great-grandchildren, Caleb Lowhorn, Cameron Lowhorn, Rylan Speck, Brylee Speck, Kylee Speck, Emilia Speck, Maryn Speck, all of Albany, Bentley Brown of Stanford, Blakey Buschur of Stanford; three sisters-in-law, Joanna Groce, Frances Ferguson, Ruby Lowe; special caregiver, Lorrie Masiongale; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In lieu of flowers/expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Lee’s Chapel Church or Peolia Cemetery.

Services were held Friday, December 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.