Ronnie Gene Bowlin, age 67, of Albany, Kentucky, died Sunday, December 17, 2023 at the Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of Dean Moreland and the late Willie Moreland. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Bowlin.

He is survived by his mother, Dean Moreland; his wife, Angela Riddle Bowlin; siblings, Gail (Jeff) Fryman of Albany, Connie (Rick) Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Ed (Cindy) Bowlin of Edmonton, Kentucky, and Betty (Greg) Abston of Albany; nieces and nephews, Melanie (Jeremy) Wyatt of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jeremy (Beth) Fryman of Albany, Jessica (John) Wallen, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Brooke (Luke) Henson of Corbin, Kentucky, Summer (Adam) Shelley of Lexington, Kentucky; great-nieces and nephews, Jett Fryman, Lincoln Wyatt, Lillie Wyatt, Noah Wallen, Jagger Fryman, Beckett Fryman, Luke Wallen, Lexi Henson, and Drake Henson; uncle, Melvin (Jean) Bowlin; brother-in-law, Homer Riddle; mother-in-law, Laura Maxine Tate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Days of Grace Food Pantry, 801 Tennessee Road, Albany, KY 42602, contact person: Sherry Owens (606) 688-2057 or Foothills Festival P.O. Box 188, Albany, KY 42602, contact person: Mitch Ferguson (606) 688-1611.

Services were held Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England and Bro. Larry Brown officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.