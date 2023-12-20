After all these years, it still makes bows

Clinton Jewelers has been using a Sasheen S-72 hand operated bow making machine since the early 1960’s, and while it’s had to undergo some repairs over the years, not only is the machine still in use on a daily basis at the store, it recently became famous on a world-wide basis.

Donna Shearer Butler recently posted an instagram video of the machine in use and to her surprise, the post went viral with over two million views as of early this week.

Butler told the Clinton County News this week that many local stores used the same model machine many years ago. She was surprised not only at the number of comments from older viewers, but by the comments from younger viewers who were “simply amazed” at watching how the machine operated.

She also noted that another local merchant, Dyer Drug, brought over a supply of old bow pins that were in storage from when a similar bow making machine was used in that adjacent business.

“It has definitely been heartwarming to read about people’s Christmas memories from all over the country about making bows back in the day,” Butler said.

Above, Clinton Jewelers staff Stacey Cross, Donna Shearer Butler and David Butler are shown with the vintage piece of equipment.