Several local residents have made it a holiday tradition, while viewing the Christmas decorations and lights around downtown Albany, to stop by the Clinton County News office and grab a photo with our Grinch.

Keet Sullivan, above, daughter of Jessica Owens Sullivan, is one of our annual visitors, and last week, she made her annual stop to visit with the Grinch.

Below, Clinton County Attorney Michael Rains, dressed in his Bulldog/Wildcat blue Santa suit, also stopped by to see the Clinton County News Grinch this week.

If you stop by to see our Grinch, grab a photo and send it to gpcompany@kih.net. The Grinch will be in his window spot through the end of 2023.