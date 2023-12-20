Trio of December meetings cancelled

The holiday season is usually the busiest time of year and often alters plans and changes schedules for a lot of people, and governmental agencies conducting business seems to be no exception.

Three regular scheduled public meetings for the month of December have been can cancelled and none are likely to be made up prior to the end of this year.

The first government related regular monthly meeting cancelled was the Albany City Council, which had held a special session on November 29 with one issue on the agenda, just six day prior to the regularly scheduled meeting.

The council’s regular meeting was slated for Tuesday, December 5, but was cancelled due to it being learned there would not be enough members to attend to constitute a quorum.

As of press time Tuesday, December 19, no special meeting of the council had been announced with Christmas less than a week away.

The second public session cancelled was the Clinton County Board of Education “work session,” which had been slated on Thursday, December 14.

Although no specific reason was given for the cancellation, the board had previously decided that beginning in 2024, work sessions would no longer be necessary and any business that was needed to be conducted outside regular meetings could be done via a special called meeting.

The third regular meeting cancelled this month was that of the Justice Center’s PDB (Project Development Board). That meeting had been slated for Friday, December 15.

Apparently the PDB meeting was cancelled because there was no business that needed to be voted on at this time. The board had earlier held a special meeting to award a bid for building demolition, a project that is currently underway and should be complete by late winter.

The Clinton County Board of Education did hold its regular business meeting Monday night of this week, followed by a meeting of the Superintendent Screening Committee (in closed session).

(Details on the board meeting can be found on page 14 this week.)

Going forward, there will be no monthly board work sessions.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, January 2, at 5 p.m. in the conference room at city hall.

The next regular meeting of the Judicial PDB is scheduled for Friday, January 19, at 8 a.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

All public government related meetings are open to the public.