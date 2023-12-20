Christy Stearns Elected President of the Kentucky Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences

At their recent annual meeting, the membership of the Kentucky Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences elected Christy Stearns as their 2024 President.

Christy is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent in Clinton County where she has served for 16 years. Prior to coming back home to work in Extension, Christy served as a 4-H Youth Development Agent in Fayette County, a Family Resource Youth Services Center Coordinator in Jessamine County, and worked at Adanta focusing on substance use prevention.

As Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, Christy has served the community through the development of the Truth & Consequences: The Choice is Yours program, annual events such as the Pumpkin Walk, a number of community health and wellness programs, secured numerous grants, and the development of the Operation Hometown Christmas program.

Because of her work in leading new initiatives at the county and state level, her peers recognize her ability to successfully lead their organization with vision and focus.

Front Row: Katie Alexander, VP for Professional Development/President-Elect (Daviess County) ; Christy Stearns, President (Clinton County); Amanda Dame, VP for Public Affairs (Hopkins County).

Back Row: LaToya Drake, VP for Member Resources (Nutrition Education Program); Cabrina Buckman, Secretary (Washington County); Debbie Messenger, VP for Awards and Recognition (Cumberland County); Ruth Chowning, Treasurer (Bullitt County).