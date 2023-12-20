WANY celebrates 65 years on the air

Local radio station WANY celebrated a big event last week with the recognition of its 65th anniversary of being on the air in the Albany, Clinton County and surrounding communities. During Thursday’s festivities and Open House, a group of WANY personalities and Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce members gathered for a group photo. WANY was honored earlier this fall by being named the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Business of the Year.

Pictured in the photo above, from left to right: Lyle Pierce (WANY personality), Hank Thomas (WANY personality), Bailey Mullins Savage (Chamber Executive Director), Paula Little (Chamber Board of Directors), Al Gibson (Chamber Board of Directors), Pam Allred (WANY Owner), Brent Allred (WANY personality), Randy Spcek (WANY personality), Crissy Parrish (WANY personality).

During the Open House, several local community members who visited the station were interviewed by WANY on-air personalities. A few of those shown here during the festivies being interviewed by Randy Speck are local attorney and historian David Cross, Clearfork Pastor Bob Sawyer and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bailey Mullins- Savage.

David Cross with Randy Speck.

Bailey Mullins-Savage with Randy Speck.

Bob Sawyer with Randy Speck.