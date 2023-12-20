English 101 class members recognized by school board

The Clinton County Board of Education recognized Mrs. Angela Sloan and the fourteen students in her dual credit ENG 101 class at Clinton County High School during its meeting Monday, December 18, 2023. The students were recognized for their current community service projects. Students include: Carlee Albertson, Alexanderia Beasley, Kellie Brown, Saylor Burchett, Koger Guffey, Valarie Latham, Briseida Mazariegos, Ivy Moon, Sydnee Muse, Nick Poore, Emily Sawyers, Bailey Shelton, Olivia Whitley, and Cannon Young.

Each student also wrote a feature article about one of their classmate’s community service project. The articles were featured during the past several weeks in the Clinton County News under the heading “The Write Stuff.”

The students on hand Monday night during the recognition ceremony are pictured above, left to right: Sydnee Muse, Ivy Moon, Briseida Mazariegos, Valarie Latham, Emily Sawyers, and Alexanderia Beasley.