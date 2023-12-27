April Michelle Smith, 37, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at her residence in Albany, Kentucky,

She was born in Bay City, Michigan, the daughter of Kelly and Arlene Gilbert Smith. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leonard and Mary Dean Cross Smith; maternal grandparents, Lefus “Cat” and Lillie Mae Ooten Gilbert.

She is survived by her father, Kelly Smith of Albany, Kentucky; her mother, Arlene Gilbert Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky; her husband, Kyle Norris of Albany, Kentucky; her son, Xavier Smith of Albany, Kentucky; step-children Jace Norris and Jaxton Norris; family friend and father of Xavier Smith, Gabriel Perez of Murray, Kentucky; siblings, Angelia (Rodney) Byers of Albany, Kentucky, Tracy Smith and special friend Jessica Mays of McKee, Kentucky, Kelly Bryan (Karen) Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky, Trisha Smith (Earl Pritchard) of Burkesville, Kentucky; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Don Davis officiating.

Burial followed in the Gilbert Family Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.