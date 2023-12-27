Judy Kathleen Means Byler, 67, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset Kentucky.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Ed and Mary Perdue Means. She was a member of Community Full Gospel Church and worked at Tyson for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Means, Edgar Means, Joe Means; half-brother, Caleb Means; two half-sisters, Myrtle Booher and Daisy Serrahn.

She is survived by her husband, Andy D. Byler; children, Melissa (Glenn Myrick) Byler, of Richmond, Kentucky, Jason (Holly Alsip) Byler, of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Russell (Faye) Means, of Alpha, Kentucky, Wendy Lucarelli, of Des Plains, Illinois, Bertha Thurman, of Westville, Illinois, Helen (Joe) Koger, of Richmond, Kentucky; grandchildren, Harper Byler and Oliver Byler; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, December 20, 2023; at 11:00 a.m. C.S.T. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Caney Branch Cemetery in Clinton County.