James “Jim” L. Sampson, 88, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023 in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

Born in Hall, Indiana, he was the son of the late Solomon (Ted) and Zenia Marie Shane Sampson.

He was a Veteran of the Army National Guard and a former member of the Clinton County Fair Board.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; two sons, James M. and Jeff A. Sampson; daughter-in-law, Joyce Elaine Thomas Sampson; great-granddaughter, Grace Ann Martin; one brother, Robert “Bobby” Sampson; three brothers-in-law, Sam Todd, James Muir and Chester (Chet) Pearce.

Jim is survived by three sons, Tim, Randy (Danita), Tony (Valerie); one daughter Julie (Tony) Sell; one daughter-in-law Terry Sampson; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Tackett, Tyler (Elizabeth) Martin, Erika Sampson, Krista Sampson, Jalen (Dipesh) Soma, Chelsea (Steven) Conner, Cydney Sampson (fiance John Crouch), and Jazzton (London) Sell; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Maybelle Muir, Marilyn Pearce; brother, Charles “Butch” (Rosemary) Sampson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sampson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any charitable donations be made in Jim’s name to:

Upward Church

PO Box 729

Byrdstown, Tennessee 38546, as their mission was important to him.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.