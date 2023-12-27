Dawgs play in McCreary Invitational

The Clinton County Bulldogs picked up one win this holiday season at the McCreary Invitation last week, but also dropped two games to bring its record to 5-5 on the year after starting the season 4-0.

Clinton County 57

Danville 59

Overtime

There was a small discrepancy surrounding Clinton County’s game against Danville in the McCreary Invitational last Friday as the official book showed Clinton County winning the game in regulation by a three points, 52-49, however, the scoreboard said the game was tied at 52, thus putting the game into overtime.

To start the game, Clinton County came out strong and took control in the opening minutes.

The Dawgs saw scoring from multiple players, including five points from Cohen Davis, seven points from Steele Burchett and a field goal by Drew Davis, for a total of 14 first quarter points.

The Dawgs held Danville to only nine in the first eight minutes for a 14-9 lead.

During the second quarter, Clinton County continued to put points on the board, but lost the quarter by one, 13-12. With the five point lead in the first quarter established, the Dawgs went into the locker room at the half with a four point lead, 26-22.

Clinton County picked up its game offensively in the third quarter, posting 20 points during the eight minute period, compared to Danville’s 15 points.

Cohen Davis lived at the line during the third quarter, making seven of eight, with five points from Burchett, six from Cannon Young and two from Drew Davis.

During the final quarter, Clinton County fell behind offensively and managed to put up only six points.

According to the record book, Danville managed to put up 12 points in the quarter to close the gap, which should have made a final score of 52-49, but the clock had a tie score of 52 all, sending the game into overtime.

With the clock stating the game was tied at 52, Clinton County only scored five points in the overtime period, while Danville put up seven to get to the final score of 59-57.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

C. Davis 20

Burchett 16

Young 9

D. Davis 6

Mason 5

Poore 1

Clinton County 73

Casey County 32

The Clinton County Bulldogs picked up one win in the McCreary Invitational and that win came on Thursday, December 21, against Casey County, 73-32.

The Dawgs jumped out on top early in the first quarter by outscoring Casey County 21-7.

Cohen Davis hit two three pointers in the quarter, followed by Burchett with five, Jaxon Mason with two, and four points from Nick Poore and Young.

The Dawgs continued to control the game offensively in the second quarter as Clinton County posted 25 points in the period alone, compared to Casey County’s eight.

At the half, Clinton County led the Rebels 46-15.

During the third quarter, Clinton County managed to put the mercy rule of a running clock into play.

By the time the third quarter was over, Clinton County led by 40 points, 62-22.

Casey County managed to put up 10 points in the final quarter, and the Dawgs posted 11, but the previous three quarters for the Dawgs were enough to seal the victory for Clinton County, 73-32.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 12

C. Davis 10

Burchett 10

Poore 10

J. Mason 8

D. Davis 7

C. Mason 5

Irwin 4

Harmon 3

Guffey 2

McCutchen 2

Clinton County 47

Wayne County 69

Clinton County faced neighboring Wayne County on Wednesday of last week in the McCreary Invitational and fell behind early in the game, 26-10, at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter didn’t go much better for the Dawgs as Wayne County outscored Clinton County 17-9, for a halftime score of 43-19.

Wayne County continued to press on the gas in the third quarter, putting up 20 points in the period, compared to Clinton County’s nine points, 63-28.

Clinton County did outscore the Cardinals in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done as the Dawgs fell, 69-47.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 12

C. Davis 9

Poore 8

Burchett 5

D. Davis 5

Irwin 3

Mason 3

Harmon 2

Clinton County is spending this week in Florida at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational with three games over a three day period.

Those games and highlights will be in next week’s edition of the Clinton County News.