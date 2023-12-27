County purchases equipment

Clinton Fiscal Court held its final business session of 2023 last Thursday, December 21, for its regular monthly meeting. The session lasted only about 15 minutes with all court members on hand.

The court first approved the monthly treasurer’s report on a motion by Magistrate Gary Ferguson and, on a motion by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, voted to pay claims and bills.

Two cash transfers totalling $135,000, each from the Occupational Tax Fund were then approved. Judge/Executive Ricky Craig noted the transfers, due to the holiday period, were for two payroll periods.

On motions by magistrates Ferugson and Terry Buster, respectively, transfers of $85,000 and $50,000 were made to the jail and ambulance checking accounts.

Judge Craig then opened the sole bid received on a 289 CAT skid steer with track, which totaled $92,943.41. A motion to approve the bid was made by Lowhorn and passed unanimously.

Another equipment bid was opened, again being the only one received, on a John Deere tractor with 18’ boom and 60” rotary cut from Wright Equipment. The bid price was $181,309.

The motion to approve the bid on the tractor was made by Buster and passed unanimously.

The court then dealt with some standard end-of-year sheriff’s office budget matters presented by SO Tax Administrator Randy Jones.

On separate motions, the court approved a budget amendment for the office, which included postage costs; approved a state advance of $80,000 total in $20,000 quarterly payments to the office for routine operations, which is reimbursed to the state when tax collections are received; and approved the 2023 Oil Tax Settlement, which dated back to calendar year 2021.

Jones noted to the court oil tax collections should begin again in January and everything, as far as collections, has balanced out at zero for the year.

Judge Craig then thanked everyone, including office staff, magistrates, etc. for their support over the past year and wished everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

The brief regular meeting was then adjourned.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.