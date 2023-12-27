Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Thomas Moreland, 41, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, December 19, 2023 on a Clinton County indictment warrant by Albany Police Officer Kenny Johnson.

Moreland was charged with assault, 4th degree and strangulation, 2nd degree.

Moreland was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Tim Parrigin, 52, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, December 19, 2023, on a Clinton County indictment warrant by Albany Police Assistant Chief Wayne Glover.

Parrigin was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, second offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parrigin was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Candice Tweedy, 26, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on a Clinton County indictment warrant Tuesday, December 19, 2023, by Officer Anthony Jones at the Russell County Jail.

Tweedy was charged with possessions of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tweedy remained lodged in the Russell County Jail.

John H. Brown, 44, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on a Clinton County indictment warrant by Albany Police Officer Kenny Johnson.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (fentanyl); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Brown was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Cody J. Smith, 31, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, December 21, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton.

Smith was charged with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence); wanton endangerment, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Smith was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Marco A. Anaya, 18, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, December 21, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Anaya was charged with sexual abuse, 3rd degree.

Anaya was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Charles David Chrisley, 49, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, December 22, on a Clinton County indictment warrant by Hardin County Officer Schmit.

Chrisley was charged with burglary 3rd degree; criminal trespassing 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking over $500 under $1,000; criminal mischief 1st degree; being a persistent felony offender 2nd.

Chrisley was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Shannon W. Blevins, 33, of Corbin, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, December 22, 2023, by Whitley County Deputy Sheriff David Lassiter.

Blevins was charged with violating graves (in Clinton County) five counts. Blevins was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Brandon S. Stinson, 39, of Albany, Kentucky, was arreste Tuesday, December 26, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Casey Richardson.

Stinson was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; also served with a Clinton County District Court arrest warrant.

Stinson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Lloyd Owens, 64, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Monday, December 25, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Owens was charged with wanton endangerment, 1st degree.

Owens was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

