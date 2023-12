The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs received its runners-up trophy Thursday afternoon after the final game of the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic. Clinton County lost the first game of the tournament against Berea, 54-49, but defeated Marion County, 53-41, and Butler County, 48-45.

In the photo at above, the Lady Dawgs received the trophy from Principal Kenneth Dearborn. Below, Head Coach Tim Moons instructed the Lady Dawgs in a time out during the second half against Butler County.