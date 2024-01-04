Elease Sloan Foster, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023 at the Medical Center of Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Jim and Nancy Booher Green, and the wife of the late Ivan Sloan.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Mitchell Green, David Green, Dewey Green; sisters, Dorothy Baber and Katherine Graham.

She is survived by one daughter, Theresa (Jackie) Pickens; one son, Mark (Angie) Sloan; seven grandchildren: Benjamin (Lori Rodgers) Sloan, Reed (Alexis) Sloan, Aspen (William) Stockton, Kyle Matthews, Shana (Randy) Honeycutt, Misty (John) Whittaker, and Lisa (Steve) Owens; great-grandchildren, Everlee Sloan, Salem Sloan, River Burnette, Gunar (Reanna) Honeycutt, Mattie Honeycutt, Cooper Honeycutt, Katlyn Honeycutt, Samantha (Adam) Britt, Hayli Mitchell, Zach Appleby, Tyler Byers, Trinity Lacy, Jordan Lacy, Silas Lacy; Freya Owens; two great-great-grandchildren: Dani and Luna.

Services were held Friday, December 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.