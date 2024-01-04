Cora Ellen Mitchell Greer, 84, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023, in Monticello, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Morgan Gilbert and Rosa Williams Mitchell.

She was of the Christian faith and worked as a butcher for Folks Farms for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ralph Greer; several siblings; son-in-law, Eddie Jordan Hill; great-granddaughter, Skyla Mary Maria Hill.

She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Lee Hill, Bonnie Sue (Allen) Bridgeman, both of Monticello, Kentucky, and Jeanette Elaine (John) Perkins, of Altha, Florida; grandchildren, Eddie Frank Hill, Daniel Hill, Morris Henderson Hill, Earnest Thompson Hill, Brandon James Bridgeman, Makenzy Perkins, Leena Perkins, Lili Perkins, Rosa Perkins; seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, with Bro. Tommy Powell officiating. Burial followed in the Barrier Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to offset funeral expenses.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and information at www.news-monticello.com