Rickie Lee Lauderdale, 80, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Metropolis, Illinois, the son of Calvin Lee Lauderdale and Reeta Anderson Lauderdale Pitcock. He was Christian and an oil producer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Shirley Farlee Lauderdale; his son, Joe Lauderdale; his brothers, Marty Pitcock, Dale Pitcock, Deon Pitcock; his life partner, Mary Severe Harris; his son-in-law, Richard Criswell.

He is survived by his children, Susie (David) Willis of Burkesville, Kentucky, Tina Lauderdale of Burkesville, Ketnucky, Melissa Lauderdale (Tammy Noe) of Irvine, Kentucky, Jessica Criswell of Monticello, Kentucky, Jennie (David) Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky; his siblings, Wendell Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky, Stevie Pitcock of Marrowbone, Kentucky, William (Judy) Lauderdale of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Calvin Lauderdale of Eldorado, Illinois, Donna (Randy) Barrett of Nebraska, Linda (Joe) Clayton of Hillview, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial followed in the Summer Shade Cemetery in Summer Shade, Kentucky.

Contributions are appreciated to the Rickie Lauderdale Memorial Fund and can be left at Norris-New Funeral Home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.