Johnny C. Thrasher, 76, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023, at The Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of the late Earl E. and Jewell Thrasher.

He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Chris Thrasher; siblings, Barbara Johnson, Agnes Craft, and Kenneth Thrasher.

He is survived by is wife, Betty Sue Collins Thrasher; children: Jeff (Cindy) Thrasher and Karen (Tony) Denney; three grandchildren, Nick (Staci) Thrasher, Brandon (Ana) Witham, and Jessica (Nathan) Britt; five great-grandchildren, Haleigh Jo Thrasher, Cody Thrasher, Thorin Britt, Crosby Britt, and Winnie Witham; brother, Rex Thrasher.

Services were held Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Britt, Bro. Marcus Williams, and Bro. Brian Tarter officiating. Burial followed in Highway Cemetery.

