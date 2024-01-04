Reading in, the new year . . .

Several local residents gathered Monday afternoon at the Clinton County Courthouse for an annual event, a public reading of the Bible. Now in its sixth year, Rev. Jaime McCutchen, pictured above at right, organized the public reading and has served as its host since its inception. After a group prayer and singing of Amazing Grace, those participating spread out throughout the courthouse square area. Below, three generations of Bible readers were spotted on one of the courthouse lawn benches, Mona Sexton, Bethany Sexton Thrasher, and Kylie Thrasher.