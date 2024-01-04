Death investigation on Aaron Ridge Road

Law enforcement officers from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police, as well as the Clinton County Coroner, were called to 698 Aaron Ridge Road in north-central Clinton County last Thursday morning to investigate the death of a woman who lived in a mobile home at that address. Details about the circumstances surrounding the investigation have been slow in being released to the Clinton County News. In an email to the NEWS Monday of this week, Kentucky State Police Post 15 Public Affairs Officer Jonathan Houk said KSP was unable to release information at this time in order “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Below, vehicles from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky State Pollce were at the scene last Thursday afternoon.