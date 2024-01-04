Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Keaton E. Cross, 24, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, December 27, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Cross was charged with criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offfense (methamphetamine),

Cross was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Ferdinand Gerger, 65, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, January 2, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Gerger was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerger was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

