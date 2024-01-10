Bro. Larry Daniel Acker, 60, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024, at his residence.

He was born in La Grange, Indiana, the son of Orville and Margarett Rice Acker. He was of the Pentecostal Faith and was a minister.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charlie Acker, Janet Thrams, and Judy Grimes.

He is survived by his spouse, Kim Holloway Acker; children, Sissy Warren, Dusty Caudill, both of Indiana, Vanessa Rhoden, Heather Nicholas, both of Monticello, Kentucky, Lance Mastin of Tennessee; siblings, Tom (Rose) Acker of Paragould, Arkansas, Donna Moore of Michigan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. E.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home, with Bro. Dallas Burton officiating.

Burial followed in the Gregory-Corder Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to his memorial fund at New’s Monticello Funeral Home.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and information at www.news-monticello.com.