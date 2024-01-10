Logan Lee Catron, 83, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Wayne County Hospital.

He was born in Wayne County, Kentucky, the son of Eldon and Juanita Kennedy Catron.

He was of the Baptist faith and worked as a heavy equipment mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bertram Catron; brother, Kay Catron; sister, Sharon Rose Catron; daughters, Delores “Lois” Jones, Wanda Blevins; grandson, Brandon Denney.

He is survived by his children, Terry Catron and David (Dora) Catron, both of Monticello, Kentucky, Randell (Jennie) Denney of Louisville, Kentucky, Donald (Joy) Denney of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, Diana (Andy) Reynolds of Monticello, Kentucky; grandchildren, Matthew (Amber) Catron, Donna Catron, Pam, Angi, Anthony, James, Robert Allen, Laura, Paul, and Scotty; 10 great-grandchildren and many friends.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. E.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home, with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating.

The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, and again on Thursday morning starting at 7:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow in the Taylors Grove Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

