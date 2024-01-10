Peggy Sue Engle Norris, 77, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the Medical Center in Albany, Kentucky.

She was born in Pineville, Kentucky, the daughter of Ray F. and Daisy Wagers Engle.

She was a member of Arjay Pentecostal Church in Pineville, Kentucky, and was also a head start worker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Billie Williamson; brother-in-law, L.B. Smith; step-son, Michael Todd Norris.

She is survived by her husband, Lyle W. Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky; daughter, Pamela (G.A.) Lindsey of Bowling Green, Kentucky; step-son, Mark Richard Norris of Flordia; siblings, Tommie Smith of Flatlick, Kentucky, Renus (Faye) Engle of Bimble, Kentucky, Lyde (Linda) Engle of Barbourville, Kentucky, Jane (Jones) Jones of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Diane (Russell) Gray, of Gray, Kentucky; special sister-in-law, Anita Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Candie Lindsey, Brandie Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Rayden Norris, Kaymen Norris.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. John Birdwell officiating. Burial followed in the Rose of Sharon Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.